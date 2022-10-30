10 Observations: Blackhawks Earn Point But Fall to Wild in Shootout

10 observations: Hawks earn point but fall to Wild in SO originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks fell to the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout at the United Center on Sunday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks held two leads, and both of them evaporated very quickly. The first one lasted only 22 seconds and the second was erased in 17 seconds. Shifts after a goal have plagued this team over the years, and that will probably be an emphasis at their next video session.

2. The Blackhawks had exactly zero minutes of power-play time in this game. The last time that happened to them was Feb. 16, 2020 in a 3-2 loss to Winnipeg. The Wild had only two power plays and Chicago killed off both penalties. Much different than the last game at the United Center, where there was a parade to the penalty box vs. Edmonton.

3. Andreas Athanasiou's goal will be shown on every highlight reel across North America. He completely undressed Wild defenseman Matt Dumba then beat Marc-Andre Fleury on his backhand top shelf. That's the early Goal of the Year candidate.

Goal of the season candidate submitted by Andreas Athanasiou. My goodness 🇬🇷 #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/zG3BXljQln — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 31, 2022

4. The Blackhawks found out before the game that Seth Jones will miss 3-4 weeks with a right thumb injury, which is a massive blow to the blue line. It's going to be a committee-type approach to replace his minutes, and we saw it in this game. All six Chicago defensemen logged more than 17 minutes of ice, and Jack Johnson was the ice time leader at 24:20.

5. I loved Max Domi sticking up for Patrick Kane late in the third period (and so did head coach Luke Richardson) on the Tyson Jost boarding penalty, but it was funny seeing Kane trying to reign in Domi because Kane knew the Blackhawks were about to get a power play. You can even see a smiling Kane telling his bench: "I was trying to hold him back." Regardless, Kane appreciated the gesture and skated to the penalty box to give Domi a fist bump for it.

6. Jonathan Toews scored his team-leading fifth goal in games this season. He scored his fifth goal in his 47th game last season, which came on March 8.

7. Toews had a memorable moment with his former teammate in the second when Fleury robbed Toews of his second goal of the game. Chicago's captain skated up to Fleury after the save and gave him a playful little bump. Toews had fun with it after the game: "I felt like he was trying to stick it back to me there. I don't know if he knew it was me right away but he definitely embellished that one a little bit."

8. Here was Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson's assessment on what went wrong for Chicago on Minnesota's second and third goals of the game, most notably from the forward perspective: "Line rushes against, over backchecking and duplicating what our defense is doing instead of passing off, turning around and finding the next guy. We’ve worked on it, but we haven’t had as much practice lately as we had earlier in the year, so it’s definitely on the list to practice."

9. Boris Katchouk made one of the biggest hits you'll see this season. It looked like he was lining up Frederik Gaudreau the second he came off the bench, and he came bulldozing in like a freight train. You could argue it was charging, but no call was made.

10. The Wild have given up 16 goals in the first period this season. That's the most among any team in the NHL. They are also tied for first now in first-period goals for at 12. I guess what I'm hinting at is, take the over in the first period of Wild games moving forward.

