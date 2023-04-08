10 Observations: Blackhawks Conclude Road Trip With Loss to Kraken

10 observations: Hawks conclude road trip with loss to Kraken originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks wrapped up their three-game road trip with a 7-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

1. The Blackhawks have played the Kraken three times this season. Seattle scored a combined 18 goals during 5-on-5 action in those three games. Just a dominant offensive showing.

2. The last time these two teams squared off, Seattle scored six goals on their first seven shots in the first period. It was wild. This time around, the Kraken led 3-1 through 20 minutes, although I thought the Blackhawks had a decent first period. The Kraken are a team that makes you pay when you make mistakes.

3. Seth Jones was very frustrated on Thursday after a puck deflected off his stick and into his own net. He said after the game: "I've never seen anything like it. I don't even know how many I have in my own freaking net this year. It's so unlucky." He followed that up by scoring twice — for his own team! — which was his 11th and 12th goals of the season. His 12 goals are tied for the second-most of his NHL career. Jones has seven points (two goals, five assists) in three games against Seattle this season.

4. Haven't said this very much this season, but Jarred Tinordi had a very tough night and he'd be the first to tell you. On the seventh goal by Seattle, he took a hard tumble into the boards and went to the locker room with a little limp. He's been dealing with a hip injury all season. I can't imagine he'll play the final three games. He's been a warrior for the Blackhawks.

Jarred Tinordi has had a rough night, and he's headed to the locker room. His night is over.



He's been dealing with a hip injury all season. Can't imagine he'll play the final 3 games. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/9ZWNQuqOoh — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 9, 2023

5. The Blackhawks thought they cut their deficit to 5-4 late in the second period but Jujhar Khaira's goal was overturned after a successful offside challenge by Seattle. It originally looked like Khaira was the victim, but it was actually Boris Katchouk, which made more sense. He was very clearly past the blue line before the puck entered the zone.

6. Andreas Athanasiou had a terrific night at the faceoff circle. He won his first seven draws and finished 12-for-15 for a win percentage of 80.0. He also had a multi-point outing for the third time in four games.

7. Jared McCann is having an unreal season for Seattle. He has 39 goals — five have come against Chicago — and is averaging only 16:16 of ice time. Going into the game, he ranked No. 5 among all skaters in goals-per-60 minutes, per Money Puck. Quietly one of the most underrated players in the league.

8. Lukas Reichel had another nice night, scoring a goal and adding an assist. The original plan was for him to be reassigned to Rockford after the regular season ends, but because the IceHogs are trying to hang on to a playoff spot, the Blackhawks are sending him back after this game. It's the right call. The IceHogs play the Wolves on Tuesday, and there's a one-point difference between the two of them for the final seed in the Central Division with only four games left. Reichel had 15 points (seven goals, eights assists) in 23 games this season. He will be a full-time NHL player next season.

9. Taylor Raddysh did not play because of a groin injury he suffered late in Thursday’s game against Vancouver. He is expected to miss 10-14 days, which will likely end his season. He set a career-high in goals (20), assists (17), points (37) and games played (78). A bit of an inconsistent but overall solid campaign for him.

10. The Kraken officially clinched their first playoff berth in franchise history on Thursday, and they will not be a fun team to play against in the first round. They are as good of a forechecking team as there is in the league and have gotten offensive contributions from up and down the lineup — 13 double-digit goal-scorers! I just don't know if their goaltending will hold up.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.