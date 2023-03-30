10 Observations: Blackhawks' Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Blues

10 observations: Hawks' comeback falls short in loss to Blues originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks' comeback fell short in their 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues at the United Center on Thursday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blues improved to 10-1-2 over their last 13 games against the Blackhawks. They are also 5-0-2 against them in their last seven contests in Chicago. They have their division rival's number right now.

2. The Blackhawks have had a pretty grueling schedule of late. They had a much-needed off day on Wednesday and looked more refreshed in this game. They had their legs going early and took care of the puck much better than the last couple of contests.

3. The Blackhawks allowed two goals in 38 seconds in the second period, and it changed the complexion with the Blues going ahead 3-1. If you could eliminate that minute from the game, the Blackhawks were the better team at even strength.

4. Lukas Reichel was flying all night. He was aggressive, he skated with confidence, and generated quite a few chances. He also registered an assist on Tyler Johnson's goal that trimmed the deficit to 3-2. He nearly tied it in the final minutes of regulation with the net empty but Jordan Binnington robbed him. You have to be encouraged with his development this season.

5. The Blackhawks just don't quit. They responded to the Blues' goals three of the four times. It honestly felt like they were going to tie it but they just fell short.

6. Tyler Johnson has scored in back-to-back games after going 14 in a row without a goal. He also added an assist. Taylor Raddysh had a two-assist outing as well. They were both solid.

7. Joey Anderson had seven shot attempts and three on goal. Boris Katchouk scored his third goal of the month and finished with four shot attempts (two on goal). Jujhar Khaira wasn't great at the dot, but he had two hits and did his job. That trio has cooled off a bit but it's still finding ways to stay effective.

8. The Blues were without their second and third leading scorers in Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich, both of whom are dealing with upper-body injuries. It didn't seem to matter. Jakub Vrana, who opened the scoring, has been on an absolute tear for the Blues. He scored his ninth goal in the last 12 games. Jordan Kyrou also scored his 34th of the season.

9. Austin Wagner finally made his team debut after missing time due to an injury he suffered in a fight. He cut his hand and it got infected, which delayed his return to the lineup. This was his first appearance in an NHL game since May 12, 2021, almost two years ago. He nearly scored the opening goal in the first period and finished with four shots on goal. Noticeable debut for him.

10. Columbus picked up a point in Boston, which pulled them into a tie for dead-last with Chicago for a moment. But with the regulation loss to St. Louis, the Blackhawks moved into sole possession of 32nd. They're the new front-runner to have the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick with exactly two weeks to go.

