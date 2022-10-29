10 Observations: Blackhawks Blow Multi-Goal Lead, Fall to Sabres in OT

10 observations: Hawks blow multi-goal lead, fall to Sabres in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks fell to the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

1. The Blackhawks went into this game with a 15-2-1 record in their last 18 games against the Sabres. They got a point, but it probably doesn't feel good because they squandered a 3-1 lead in the third period, two nights after missing out on a point against Edmonton after Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of the third.

2. Arvid Soderblom made his first start of the season and he was dialed in from the start. He faced 10 straight shots before the Blackhawks recorded their first and saw 45 shots total, turning aside 41 of those shots for a save percentage of .911. He was easily the No. 1 star for Chicago, and it's unfortunate the Blackhawks couldn't get him his first NHL win.

3. The Blackhawks allowed 78 shot attempts, 44 scoring chances and 22 high-danger chances in all situations, according to Natural Stat Trick. All three of those numbers were a season-high. For comparison, the Blackhawks had 47 shot attempts, 30 scoring chances and 14 high-danger chances.

4. The Blackhawks' red-hot penalty kill has hit a little rut. They have given up five power-play goals on 10 opportunities over their last two games after killing off 20 of 21 penalties in their previous seven. Victor Olofsson scored both power-play goals for Buffalo, the second of which was the overtime winner.

5. For the second straight game, the Blackhawks came away on the winning end of a borderline goaltender interference challenge and Rule 69.7 was the reason why, per the NHL's situation room. Here's the full explanation, plus a look at the video below:

Video review confirmed no goaltender interference occurred as Andreas Athanasiou was making a play on the loose puck in the crease before Jason Dickinson's goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, the goal on the ice should have been allowed because "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."

Someone scored a goal... we're still trying to figure out who. pic.twitter.com/GuSpE2okaF — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) October 29, 2022

6. Sam Lafferty and Taylor Raddysh each scored greasy rebound goals 91 seconds apart in the second period to put Chicago ahead 3-1. They both have three goals through eight games this season and are on pace to finish with 30, which would shatter their previous career-highs of six and seven, respectively.

7. Philipp Kurashev got a well-deserved promotion to the second line with Raddysh and Jonathan Toews, and that line shined. When the three of them were on the ice together at even strength, the Blackhawks outshot Buffalo 8-2. When they weren't on the ice together at even strength, the Blackhawks were outshot 24-16.

8. Patrick Kane has played in his hometown of Buffalo 10 times. He recorded at least a point in each of the first eight games but has been held off the scoresheet in his last two. A cool moment from the broadcast: Kane's sisters Jessica, Jacqueline and Erica joined Chris Vosters in the booth during the second intermission to share some memories of Kane growing up:

It's a Kane Family Reunion in the booth! pic.twitter.com/57k2lmOR30 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) October 30, 2022

9. Speaking of Kane, he has now played 1,115 regular-season games in a Blackhawks sweater, which ranks third in franchise history after he surpassed Brent Seabrook on Saturday. Only Duncan Keith (1,192) and Stan Mikita (1,396) are ahead of him.

10. Rasmus Dahlin led all skaters with 26:23 of ice time and had 10 shot attempts (six on goal). He's off to a terrific start. He was named the NHL's first star last week after becoming the first defenseman in league history to open a season with goals in five straight games. I wouldn't be surprised if he's in the Norris Trophy conversation at the end of the season.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.