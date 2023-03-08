10 Observations: Blackhawks Blow Multi-Goal Lead, Fall to Red Wings

10 observations: Hawks blow multi-goal lead, fall to Red Wings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks fell to the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks lead the league in multi-goal comebacks this season, but unfortunately for them, they were on the other end of it in this game. They held a 2-0 lead after the first period — and also 3-2 in the third period — but took their foot off the gas pedal and eventually squandered it. Dominik Kubalik — remember him? — scored the game-winner with 4:07 left in regulation.

2. The Red Wings absolutely dominated the second period, where they led in shot attempts (30-8), shots on goal (19-3), scoring chances (17-2) and high-danger chances (6-0), per Natural Stat Trick. It was as lopsided of a period as we've seen all season, and that's saying something. It got so bad that Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson essentially used a TV timeout as a regular timeout by huddling up his group and giving them a little wake-up lecture.

It's been a brutal second period for Chicago, so Luke Richardson decided to take advantage of a TV timeout by huddling up his group. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/cp21I3Yidw — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 9, 2023

3. Alex Stalock picked up where he left off on Monday by turning in another strong performance. He faced 31 shots in the first two periods and stopped 29 of them for a save percentage of .936. He finished with 37 saves total on 41 shots. One of his most important saves of the night came on a Dylan Larkin penalty shot with 41.7 seconds left in the first period. This game would've gotten out of hand for the Blackhawks if it wasn't for Stalock.

4. The Blackhawks allowed only four high-danger chances at 5-on-5 and eight total in Monday's 5-0 win over Ottawa, which was tied for the third-fewest total of the season. Against Detroit, the Blackhawks gave up 14 at 5-on-5 and 18 total. They didn't protect the house as well as they did two nights ago.

5. Taylor Raddysh ended a 15-game goal drought by scoring twice in the first period. He now has 16 goals this season, which leads all players currently on the team. He's gotten some tough puck luck lately, so you knew he was due for a little breakout.

6. Lukas Reichel was finally promoted to the first power-play unit, and you won't believe this, but he helped the Blackhawks end a 0-for-11 drought by setting up Raddysh for the first goal of the game. It was a beautiful mini sauce pass. How about that?

7. It took only six games for Joey Anderson to score his first goal with the Blackhawks, and it was a big one. He potted the game-tying goal in the third period to make it 3-3. I think he hit the crossbar in the last game, so he deserved this. I also thought his line, as a whole, with Boris Katchouk and Jujhar Khaira was effective in this game.

8. A week and a half ago, the Red Wings were flirting with a wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Now, they just ended a six-game losing streak and it feels like their chances at making the playoffs are all but over. A positive step for them though, playing meaningful hockey in March.

9. Robby Fabbri left in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return. Man, you really hope it's not knee-related. He has torn his left ACL twice and then his right ACL in March 2022. Wishing the best for him.

10. Blackhawks defenseman Andreas Englund suffered a hamstring injury in Monday's 5-0 win over Ottawa. He did not join the team for the three-game road trip and is expected to be out 1-2 weeks. Tough break.

