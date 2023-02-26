10 Observations: Blackhawks Beat Sharks in SO, Extend Winning Streak to 5

10 observations: Hawks beat Sharks in SO, extend win streak to 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

SAN JOSE — The Blackhawks defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout at SAP Center on Saturday to extend their winning streak to a season-long five games.

Here are 10 observations from the win:

1. Patrick Kane and Sam Lafferty were held out of the lineup for roster management reasons. Kane flew home to Chicago and is away from the team while his situation gets sorted out. Nothing is official yet, but at this point, it feels like when, not if, Kane is traded to the New York Rangers.

2. Max Domi was not happy about a missed high-stick that knocked out a few teeth towards the end of the second period. He was giving it to the official after the period ended. He then came out roaring in the third period, where he scored 16 seconds in then let out a big celebration. Domi was playing possessed in overtime, too. He finished with eight shots on goal, which tied a career-high.

3. Petr Mrazek was absolutely fantastic. He stopped 45 of 48 shots for a save percentage of .938 and denied all three attempts in the shootout to earn his eighth win of the season. Two of those wins have come in San Jose.

4. Orland Park native David Gust made his NHL debut after signing a two-year contract with his hometown Blackhawks this week. He contemplated retirement over the summer at age 28 because he hadn't gotten an NHL opportunity yet, but decided to give it one more shot. It paid off. He then went out and scored his first goal on his first shot on his first shift. "Can't write it up any better," Gust said.

First game. First shift. First shot. First goal.



Welcome to the NHL, David Gust. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/93YyZbiENu — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 26, 2023

5. The IceHogs took over this game in the first period, with Brett Seney putting Chicago back in front 2-1 just 55 seconds after the Sharks tied it up. It was his first goal as a member of the Blackhawks and the sixth of his NHL career. Nasty snipe.

6. The first period was pretty wild. Four goals were scored — two each — within the first 10:52 and there were 24 combined shots on goal; San Jose had 15 and Chicago had nine. The back half of the period wasn't as hectic, but it was some entertaining hockey.

7. The Blackhawks' power play went 0-for-4, but it actually wasn't too terrible without Kane. I thought they were going to finish it off in overtime with the 4-on-3 man advantage but they just couldn't convert.

8. The Blackhawks allowed 38 scoring chances during 5-on-5 action, per Natural Stat Trick. They generated only 17. It wasn't pretty, but it was a gusty win for the Blackhawks, who played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

9. The Blackhawks weren't the only team in this game who held out a prominent player for roster management reasons. Timo Meier did not play for San Jose, and all signs point to him being traded ahead of the March 3 deadline. My prediction is New Jersey.

10. Patrick Marleau became the first player in Sharks history to have his number retired. The ceremony went 33 minutes longer than it was originally supposed to, but it was very well-done. And well-deserved.

