10 Observations: Alex Stalock, Blackhawks Shut Out Senators

The Blackhawks ended a four-game losing streak after beating the Ottawa Senators 5-0 at the United Center on Monday.

Here are 10 observations from the victory:

1. The Blackhawks improved to 10-0-0 in their last 10 games against the Senators and have a +23 goal differential over that stretch. The last Ottawa win came on Dec. 20, 2016, which was a 4-3 final score at the United Center.

2. The Blackhawks scored five goals on their first 15 shots. The Senators had zero goals on 35 shots. That's basically the story of the game.

3. Alex Stalock was absolutely sensational. He stopped all 35 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season and 11th of his NHL career. He had a ridiculous goals saved above expected of 3.08, per Natural Stat Trick. I can't help but think he would've drawn legitimate interest at the trade deadline if he was healthy.

4. Seth Jones is on fire right now. He extended his goal streak to three games, and also scored twice in a span of 3:29 in the second period. He nearly completed the hat trick in the third period but was denied at the doorstep. That's four goals in three games for Jones after having six in his first 50.

5. Anders Bjork registered three primary assists in this game. For perspective, he had three assists total last season in 58 games with Buffalo. What a night for him in just his second game in a Blackhawks sweater. He almost scored on a breakaway, too, that would've made it a four-point effort.

6. Alex DeBrincat returned to the United Center for the first time since being traded from Chicago at the 2022 NHL Draft. He got a nice ovation following a video tribute during the first TV timeout. He led all skaters with seven shots on goal.

The Blackhawks honored Alex DeBrincat with a tribute video in his first game back in Chicago 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Nha781ZX78 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) March 7, 2023

7. When Chicago's second line of Cole Guttman, Tyler Johnson and Taylor Raddysh was on the ice together at even strength, the Senators led in shot attempts (18-0) and scoring chances (10-0). A forgettable night for that trio.

8. The Senators play a very physical game, and it showed. They had 15 hits in the first period and finished with 32 total. The Blackhawks had 12 in the opening frame and recorded 20 total.

9. Andreas Englund left in the second period after taking a hit and did not return. The Blackhawks, at one point, had only three available defensemen with Nikita Zaitsev in the penalty box, Jarred Tinordi off for fighting and Englund injured.

10. Cam Talbot was a very late scratch for the Senators because of a lower-body ailment. Kevin Mandolese was recalled from the AHL to serve as the backup but he didn't make it for the start of the game on time. Legendary EBUG Scott Foster served as the emergency goaltender for the time being. Mandolese arrived towards the end of the first period, which ended the emergency goaltender watch. Sigh.

