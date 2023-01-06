10 Observations: Alex Stalock, Blackhawks Shut Out Coyotes Without Patrick Kane

10 observations: Stalock, Hawks shut out Coyotes without Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks shut out the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 at the United Center on Friday.

Here are 10 observations from the win:

1. Patrick Kane did not play because of a lower-body injury. It's the first time he's missed a game because of an injury since he broke his collarbone in February 2015, which is hard to fathom. The five games he had missed since then were because of an illness or COVID protocol. Remarkable durability at this stage of his career.

2. With Kane out, Lukas Reichel slid into a first-line role at left wing and played with Max Domi and Philipp Kurashev. He was noticeable the whole night, particularly in the first period. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson spoke to the management group after the game, and they collectively agreed this was Reichel's best NHL showing to date.

Lukas Reichel highlight package from tonight. He was very noticeable. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/npH9GRVk7r — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 7, 2023

3. Alex Stalock earned his second straight start and he was solid, as usual. He stopped all 22 shots he faced for his 10th career NHL shutout. He has recorded a quality start in eight of 11 starts this season. What a solid goaltender he is. He also acts like a third defenseman on the ice and it never gets old.

4. The Blackhawks generated 25 scoring chances at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick. It was tied for their second-highest total of the season. Their season-high is 29, which oddly came in a 3-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Dec. 4.

5. When Jake McCabe is on the ice at even strength, the Blackhawks have a +1 goal differential this season. When he's not on the ice, they have a -51 differential. His 89 mph blast in the second period opened the scoring and gave him his second goal of the season. He's been the steadiest defenseman on the team this season.

6. The Blackhawks committed one penalty all night, and it came midway through the third period when they were trying to preserve a 1-0 lead. They killed off without much of a sweat. It was a big kill.

7. On the other side of special teams, the Blackhawks had only four minutes of power play time and went 0-for-2 but they did everything but score. They had nine shot attempts, three shots on goal and three scoring chances.

8. The Blackhawks' lineup without Kane on paper looked hilariously thin. It's a microcosm of what life could look like if he's moved ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. And Jonathan Toews, for that matter.

9. Brett Seney ranks second among all AHL skaters this season, and he was rewarded with a call-up because a few players are banged up. He played on the third line with Andreas Athanasiou and Jason Dickinson. He probably doesn't have much of an NHL future on this team, but I thought he played well. He plays hard.

10. Karel Vejmelka didn't start in this game, but he has legitimately been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL this season. His goals saved above expected of 14.5 prior to Thursday's start ranked fourth, per Money Puck. Arizona was expected to be in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes with Chicago, but Vejmelka has almost single-handedly kept the Coyotes away from the basement of the standings.

