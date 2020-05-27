Chicago Police Department

10 More Chicago Police Department Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Chicago police announced Tuesday 10 more cases of COVID-19 within the department, bringing the total number of cases to 548.

Of the confirmed cases, 519 are officers and 29 are civilian employees, police said. One officer who tested positive for the coronavirus is awaiting confirmation through the department’s medical section.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Local

coronavirus illinois 17 mins ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Phase 3 Latest, State May Have Peaked

Chicago Violence 2 hours ago

20 Shot, 3 Fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Health officials announced 39 COVID-19 deaths in Illinois Tuesday.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police DepartmentCOVID-19COVID-19 CHICAGO
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us