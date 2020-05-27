10 More Chicago Police Department Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Chicago police announced Tuesday 10 more cases of COVID-19 within the department, bringing the total number of cases to 548.

Of the confirmed cases, 519 are officers and 29 are civilian employees, police said. One officer who tested positive for the coronavirus is awaiting confirmation through the department’s medical section.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Health officials announced 39 COVID-19 deaths in Illinois Tuesday.