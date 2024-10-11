10 million pounds of meat, chicken sold nationwide at popular grocery stores, restaurants recalled

A recent poultry and meat recall from BrucePac impacting nearly ten million pounds of ready-to-eat products due to listeria has expanded to include popular products sold at Trader Joe's and other grocery stores.

The Food Service Inspection Service first announced the recall Tuesday. It includes 9,986,245 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products from Oklahoma's BrucePac plant, including grilled chicken breast strips, chicken in frozen meals and pre-packaged salads and sandwiches shipped to "restaurants and food service vendors" nationwide, the FSIS said.

According to the FSIS, the recall was initiated after officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture detected listeria in samples of poultry during routine testing.

In total, the recall includes some 75 meat and chicken products. A full list of item codes can be found here.

Impacted products were produced between June 19 and Oct. 8 and shipped to restaurants, food service vendors and other sites nationwide, government officials said.

The products have a best-by date of June 19, 2025 to Oct. 8, 2025. Officials said they are concerned that the foods may still be available for use or stored in refrigerators or freezers. The products should be thrown away, they added.

There are no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recall, officials added.

According to the FSIS, the products include a number of frozen meals under the brand name H-E-B, as well as HMS chicken alfredo and pre-made salads with chicken sold under the labels "Fresh Express," Marketside" and "Little Salad Bar."

At least three of the recalled products were sold at Trader Joe's, including the Turkey Club Wrap, Lemon and Chicken Arugula Salad and the Tarragon Chicken Wrap.

Listeria infections typically cause fever, muscle aches and tiredness and may cause stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Symptoms can occur quickly or to up to 10 weeks after eating contaminated food. The infections are especially dangerous for older people, those with weakened immune systems or who are pregnant.

The recall comes as a 10th death was recently reported from a massive Boars Head deli meat listeria recall, which has seen at least 59 people in 19 states sickened and shuttered a Boars Head processing plant in Virginia.

A full list of photos of the impacted products can be found here.