10-man Fire lose 1-0 to Union in 90th minute originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) -- Joaquín Torres scored in the 90th minute to rally the Philadelphia Union to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Andre Blake made the start in goal for the Union before leaving with a leg injury in the 33rd minute. He was replaced by Joe Bendik, who completed the clean sheet. Chris Brady made one save for the Fire.

Torres' match-winner came with an assist from José Martínez.

The Fire were forced to play a man down after Fabian Herbers received a red card in the 50th minute. Chicago’s Kei Kamara received a red card in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

Philadelphia (2-1-0) has now won 13 straight home matches, dating to last season and including the playoffs. Only San Jose had a longer home streak. The Earthquakes won 14 straight spanning the 2001-02 seasons. The Union's 24-match unbeaten streak at home is the fourth longest in league history.

Chicago (0-1-1) made it 14 straight seasons without winning a home opener in a 1-1 draw with NYCFC last week. The Fire have only won one of its first two matches in a season once -- a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake in 2017. Chicago ended last season with a 3-2-2 record in its last seven road matches after going 3-26-9 in its previous 38.

Philadelphia outshot Chicago 14-12 with a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.

Both teams next play Saturday. Philadelphia travels to play Montreal and Chicago returns home to host Cincinnati.