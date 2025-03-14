Every year on March 14, people all over the nation celebrate Pi Day.

The day honors the mathematical concept of pi -- the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter that is approximately equal to 3.14159.

Because pi is an irrational number, its digits do not repeat, and the approximate number 3.14 is often used for everyday calculations, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

Physicist Larry Shaw founded Pi Day in 1988, however, it wasn’t until 2009 that the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation to formally recognize the holiday.

From pizza pies to dessert pies, many businesses and restaurants are offering deals to celebrate.

Want a slice of the celebration? Here are 10 "irrationally" good deals for Pi Day in the Chicago area:

PIE DEALS

Mickii’s

Mickii’s in Rogers Park is offering $12 6-inch pies and $35 nine-inch pies for Pi Day. Customers have the choice between apple, cherry, peach and blueberry.

First Slice Pie Café

First Slice Pie Café is offering a Pi Day deal at their Monrose, Manor and Andersonville locations. They’re offering slices of pie for $3.14, mini pies for $6.28 and whole pies for 20% off. Plus, there will be a big surprise in stores at 3:14 p.m.

Spinning J Bakery and Soda Foundation

Spinning J in Humboldt Park is offering five sweet and two savory pie flavors to celebrate Pi Day.

Bennison’s Bakery

Bennison’s Bakery in Evanston is offering their mini pies in store for $3.14 to celebrate Pi Day. Customers have the choice between apple, blueberry, chocolate cream, lemon meringue and strawberry rhubarb.

Pie, Pie My Darling

Though the pre-order option is closed, Pie, Pie My Darling in Humboldt Park is offering a limited amount of mini pies on a first-come first-serve basis on Pi Day and Saturday March 15.

Spilt Milk

Spilt Milk in Oak Park pre-order pies have sold out, but they are offering pies for first-come first-serve pickup on Pi Day. You can choose from a variety of flavors, ranging from blueberry rhubarb and lemon cloud to s’mores.

PIZZA DEALS

Giordano’s

Local pizza staple Giordano’s is offering a sale the whole week of Pi Day. Buy a pizza four-pack and get two additional pizzas for just $3.14 with code “PIWEEK25.”

Blaze Pizza

For the 12th straight year, Blaze Pizza will offer a "Buy One 11-Inch Pizza, Get a Second 11-Inch Pizza of Equal or Lesser Value for $3.14" at nearly 300 locations across North America. Plus, each guest taking advantage of Blaze’s in-restaurant Pi Day deal on March 14 will receive a code, redeemable in the Blaze Pizza app, that unlocks another buy one, get one for $3.14 any time through the end of March. This also includes orders for delivery made through the Blaze Pizza app.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut launched a Pizza Charcuterie board just ahead of Pi Day, complete with any two medium pizzas, any eight boneless wings and a choice of savory breadsticks and dips for $24.99.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is offering a $3.14 pizza deal to anyone who signs up for their CPK Rewards program. You can choose between a BBQ chicken, pepperoni or traditional cheese pizza for the deal.

