10 Illinois Campgrounds and State Parks to Visit This Summer

Summer has arrived and Illinois has a wide variety of campgrounds and state parks to visit amid the sunshine.

Illinoisans can enjoy water views, walking and biking trails, and numerous sightseeing opportunities.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources manages many of the campgrounds and recommends making a reservation online before planning a trip and reserve a spot.

Here is a list of places to go camping in the summer:

Illinois Beach State Park Campground

Address: 39150 Illinois Beach State Park Rd, Zion, IL 60099

Click here for the map and reservation information

Camp Bullfrog Lake

Address: 9600 Wolf Rd, Willow Springs, IL 60480

Click here for the map and reservation information

Camp Dan Beard

Address: 200 Portwine Rd, Northbrook, IL 60062

Click here for the map and reservation information

Camp Reinberg

Address: 1801 N Quentin Rd, Palatine, IL 60074

Click here for the map and reservation information

Shabbona Lake State Park

Address: 100 Preserve Rd, Shabbona, IL 60550

Click here for the map and reservation information

Rock Cut State Park

Address: 7318 Harlem Rd, Loves Park, IL 61111

Click here for the map and reservation information

Starved Rock State Park

Address: 2570 East 950th Road, Oglesby, IL 61358

Click here for the map and reservation information

Chain O Lakes State Park

Address: 8916 Wilmot Rd, Spring Grove, IL 60081

Click here for the map and reservation information

Clinton Lake Recreation Area

Address: 7251 Ranger Rd, DeWitt, IL 61735

Click here for the map and reservation information

Apple River Canyon State Park

Address: 8763 E. Canyon Road, Apple River, IL 61001

Click here for the map and reservation information

COMPLETE LIST: Here are Illinois parks and forest preserves where camping is permitted.