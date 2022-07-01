10 Illinois Campgrounds and State Parks to Visit This Summer

Summer has arrived and Illinois has a wide variety of campgrounds and state parks to visit amid the sunshine.
Illinoisans can enjoy water views, walking and biking trails, and numerous sightseeing opportunities.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources manages many of the campgrounds and recommends making a reservation online before planning a trip and reserve a spot.
Here is a list of places to go camping in the summer:
Illinois Beach State Park Campground
- Address: 39150 Illinois Beach State Park Rd, Zion, IL 60099
- Click here for the map and reservation information
Camp Bullfrog Lake
- Address: 9600 Wolf Rd, Willow Springs, IL 60480
- Click here for the map and reservation information
Camp Dan Beard
- Address: 200 Portwine Rd, Northbrook, IL 60062
- Click here for the map and reservation information
Camp Reinberg
- Address: 1801 N Quentin Rd, Palatine, IL 60074
- Click here for the map and reservation information
Shabbona Lake State Park
- Address: 100 Preserve Rd, Shabbona, IL 60550
- Click here for the map and reservation information
Rock Cut State Park
- Address: 7318 Harlem Rd, Loves Park, IL 61111
- Click here for the map and reservation information
Starved Rock State Park
- Address: 2570 East 950th Road, Oglesby, IL 61358
- Click here for the map and reservation information
Chain O Lakes State Park
- Address: 8916 Wilmot Rd, Spring Grove, IL 60081
- Click here for the map and reservation information
Clinton Lake Recreation Area
- Address: 7251 Ranger Rd, DeWitt, IL 61735
- Click here for the map and reservation information
Apple River Canyon State Park
- Address: 8763 E. Canyon Road, Apple River, IL 61001
- Click here for the map and reservation information
COMPLETE LIST: Here are Illinois parks and forest preserves where camping is permitted.