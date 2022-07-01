camping

10 Illinois Campgrounds and State Parks to Visit This Summer

Summer has arrived and Illinois has a wide variety of campgrounds and state parks to visit amid the sunshine.

Illinoisans can enjoy water views, walking and biking trails, and numerous sightseeing opportunities.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources manages many of the campgrounds and recommends making a reservation online before planning a trip and reserve a spot.

Here is a list of places to go camping in the summer:

Illinois Beach State Park Campground

Camp Bullfrog Lake

Camp Dan Beard

Camp Reinberg

Shabbona Lake State Park

Rock Cut State Park

Starved Rock State Park

Chain O Lakes State Park

Clinton Lake Recreation Area

Apple River Canyon State Park

COMPLETE LIST: Here are Illinois parks and forest preserves where camping is permitted.

