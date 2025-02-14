Looking for an extra cheesy way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Share a slice of your heart by celebrating the day with a heart-shaped pizza.

Whether you’re spending time with a special someone, throwing a Galentine’s party, or showing yourself some extra love – here are a few spots to pick up a heart-shaped pizza on Feb. 14:

Beatrix Market DePaul Loop

Beatrix Market DePaul Loop is offering a way to prove how deep your love is with heart-shaped deep-dish pizza through Feb. 14. Available for carry-out and delivery.

More information can be found here.

My Pi Pizza

My Pi Pizza in Bucktown is offering heart-shaped pizzas of both the deep and thin crust variety this Valentine’s Day. Looking to share love with a vegan? My Pi has you covered – their heart-shaped pizzas can also be made with vegan ingredients.

More information can be found here.

Bartoli's Pizzeria

Bartoli’s Pizza–with locations in Roscoe Village and West Town–is offering heart-shaped pies in both thin crust and deep dish for a one-day Valentine's special on Feb. 14. Careful, it might be love at first bite!

More information can be found here.

Lou Malnati’s

The legendary Chicago pizza chain is offering heart-shaped pies through Feb. 14. Prefer to dine at home? Lou’s also has frozen heart pies available.

More information can be found here.

Giordano’s

Giordano’s is serving up heart-shaped pizzas for dine-in, carryout and delivery for the same price as their medium deep-dish pizzas through Feb. 14 at all of their locations.

More information can be found here.

Robert’s Pizza & Dough Co.

Looking to celebrate with more than just the heart-shaped pizza? Robert’s Pizza & Dough Co. in Streeterville is offering a four-course Valentine’s dinner for two through Feb. 16. The multi-course meal for two includes a glass of prosecco or house specialty cocktail, starters, salad, a heart-shaped pizza of your choice and dessert.

Menu offerings and more information can be found here.

Tievoli Pizza Bar

Aptly named for celebrating the holiday – Tievoli is “I Love It” spelled backwards – Tievoli Pizza Bar in Palatine is offering any pizza on their menu in a heart shape on Valentine’s Day only. February 14 is also the second anniversary of Trievoli’s opening, and they’re doing a pizza giveaway to celebrate. Tickets to win are available at the restaurant, located at 44 W Palatine Road in Palatine.

More information can be found here.

Pappa Johns

Pappa Johns is offering a heart-shaped thin crust pizza with one topping of choice through Valentine’s Day. Additional toppings are available with the typical charge.

More information can be found here.

Connie's Pizza

Cheesy shows of affection don't have to end on Feb. 14 -- Connie's Pizza is offering heart-shaped pizza for carry-out or dine-in the entire month of February.

More information can be found here.