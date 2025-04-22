One of the busiest dining days of the year -- Mother's Day -- is less than four weeks away, which means brunch reservations will be in high demand. And according to a new list, the Chicago area has nearly a dozen of the best brunch restaurants in the U.S.

In a recent survey from dining reservation site OpenTable, 73% of moms want to celebrate Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday, May 11, with a family brunch. The survey also noted that the "number one" wish for a Mother's Day meal out includes a waterfront or a scenic view.

As part of the survey, OpenTable also released its annual list of Top 100 Brunch Restaurants for 2025, with eateries spanning states across the country. The list was compiled after editors evaluated more than 10 million diner reviews and dining metrics including ratings, reservation demand and percentage of five stars reviews, a release said.

According to the list, 10 Chicago restaurants made the cut -- along with one from suburbs.

All of the Illinois restaurants that made the list have at least 4.8 stars out of five on OpenTable. Seven of them have 4.8 stars, and three have 4.9.

Here's the full list of Illinois restaurants represented on OpenTable's list of Top 100 Brunch Restaurants for 2025:

3 Arts Club Cafe at RH Chicago - Gold Coast, 4.8 stars

Café Ba-Ba-Reeba - Lincoln Park, 4.8 stars

Duck Duck Goat - Fulton Market, 4.7 stars

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse - Gold Coast/Streeterville, 4.8 stars

Gibsons Italia - Loop, 4.8 stars

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab - River North, 4.9 stars

Mon Ami Gabi - Lincoln Park, 4.8 stars

North Pond - Lincoln Park, 4.9 stars

Pizza Portofino - Streeterville, 4.8 stars

RL Restaurant - Gold Coast, 4.8 stars

Petite Vie - Western Springs, 4.9 stars

In Indiana, only one restaurant made the list -- The Cake Bake Shop in Carmel. No restaurants from Wisconsin made the list, the survey showed.

The full list can be found here.