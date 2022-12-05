10 Armed Robberies Reported in Under 2 Hours on Chicago's North, West Sides

Chicago police are investigating a string of armed robberies reported early Friday on the North and West sides.

A group of two to four people brandished handguns and stole property from at least 10 people, three of whom were struck on the head with a gun, Chicago police said.

The robberies occurred between 12:45 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., with three of them reported within about five minutes in Logan Square and West Town, according to police.

Some of the robberies were reported:

About 12:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Cullerton Street

About 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Iowa Street

About 1:05 a.m. in the 900 block of North Western Avenue

About 1:19 a.m. in the 800 block of North Rockwell Street

About 1:21 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Armitage Avenue

About 1:25 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Shakespeare Avenue

The suspects are described by police as Black males aged 15 to 30 years old. They wore dark clothes and ski masks and were armed with dark semi-automatic handguns. The group fled in a vehicle after each incident, police said.Additionally, the group is accused of robbing four other people early Sunday on the Northwest and West sides.

Those incidents were reported between 2 a.m. and 2:45 a.m.

According to police, the latest robberies reported: