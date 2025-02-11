$10.4M lottery ticket purchased at suburban Chicago gas station, officials say

An Illinois Lottery player became $10.4 million richer after purchasing a jackpot-winning ticket in a Chicago suburb over the weekend.

The lucky winner perfectly matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing with a ticket purchased from a Mobil gas station at 9660 Golf Rd. in Des Plaines. The winning numbers were 6-9-18-31-39-49.

One of the gas station’s owners, Jinu John, told the Illinois Lottery they “only just took over” the location on Golf Road one month prior. After Saturday’s drawing, the store will gain the sizeable sum of $104,000 – one percent of the $10.4 million prize.

“Our employees are all excited about this win,” John said. “And of course we hope we’ll find out who the lucky winner is.”

The winning ticketholder has one year from the date of the drawing – Feb. 8 – to claim the $10.4 million prize.

“I don’t know who won,” John said. “But it’s certainly one lucky guy or girl.”

Des Plaines is the same Chicago suburb where another major prize was won in 2022 --

A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Speedway gas station matched the winning numbers, plus the Mega Ball in 2022, making the purchaser the winner of the $1.34 billion prize.