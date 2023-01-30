1-Year-Old Killed in Milwaukee When Woman Steals Car With Baby Inside, Crashes: Authorities

A 1-year-old boy was killed in a Milwaukee crash after someone stole his mother's vehicle with the infant still inside, authorities say.

Zarion Robinson was found partially strapped into his car seat, which had overturned, after the car collided with another vehicle Friday night on the city's Northwest Side. Zarion was taken to an area children's hospital where he was pronounced dead early Saturday morning - two hours after the crash, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The boy's mother allegedly told police that she left her son in her car unlocked while she went inside their home to quickly grab something. The driver who allegedly stole the car was arrested and taken to the hospital, but as of Monday afternoon, hadn't been formally charged.

According to authorities, an open bottle of alcohol was found inside the vehicle.

The people in the other vehicle involved in the crash took off running from the scene and are being sought by police, authorities said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.