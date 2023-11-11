1-year-old in critical condition after being rescued from river in NW Indiana

Two children, including a 1-year-old who was hospitalized in critical condition, were pulled from a river on Saturday morning in Northwest Indiana, according to authorities.

At around 10:50 a.m., Pulaski County dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a 1-year-old and 5-year-old who were struggling in a river behind a home on Stamper Drive in Winamac.

Family members pulled the kids from the water after hearing the oldest call for help, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The children were playing outside when they entered the nearby Tippecanoe River, according to DNR. Both children and two adult family members were transported to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The 1-year-old was later transferred to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and listed in critical condition.

The investigation remained ongoing by the Indiana DNR late Saturday.