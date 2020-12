A person was wounded in a shooting Sunday in suburban Woodridge.

Officers responded about 10:40 a.m. to the 7300 block of Woodward Avenue and found a male with a gunshot wound, Woodridge police said in a statement.

“Doctors expect him to survive,” police said.

The shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute and “there is no danger to the public,” police said.

Woodridge police are investigating.