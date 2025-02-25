1 worker dead, another injured in electrical accident on West Side

A 33-year-old man has died and a 26-year-old man taken to a hospital after being shocked by an electrical line while working in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the city’s West Side Tuesday morning.

The two men, 26 and 33, were on a crane lift working at a construction site when the 33-year-old man “made contact” with an electrical line, killing him on the scene, police said.

The name of the 33-year-old, who was taken to Stroger Hospital, was not released.

The 26-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was initially listed in good condition, police said.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.