1 Victim, Suspect Die in Shooting at Lake Michigan Beach Pier

One victim and a shooter died Friday afternoon in a shooting that occurred at a Lake Michigan beach pier in southwestern Michigan, police said.

Beachgoers scrambled when they heard shots in South Haven, 60 miles north of the Indiana-Michigan border.

WOOD-TV, which had a camera at the beach, said two people fell to the ground after being confronted by another person. After another minute, that person also hit the ground.

Police say a male victim and the shooter died. A second victim was taken to the hospital and said to be in critical condition, South Haven Police Department Chief Natalie Thompson told WOOD-TV.

It's believed that the shooting was random, according to law enforcement.

State police said there was no threat to the general public at the beach.