1 Victim, Suspect Die in Shooting at Lake Michigan Beach Pier

One victim and a shooter died Friday afternoon in a shooting that occurred at a Lake Michigan beach pier in southwestern Michigan, police said.
Beachgoers scrambled when they heard shots in South Haven, 60 miles north of the Indiana-Michigan border.
WOOD-TV, which had a camera at the beach, said two people fell to the ground after being confronted by another person. After another minute, that person also hit the ground.
Police say a male victim and the shooter died. A second victim was taken to the hospital and said to be in critical condition, South Haven Police Department Chief Natalie Thompson told WOOD-TV.
It's believed that the shooting was random, according to law enforcement.
State police said there was no threat to the general public at the beach.