1 taken into custody after man fatally shot inside Loop high-rise condo building

One person was taken into custody by Chicago police on Thursday night following a deadly shooting at a high-rise condo building in the Loop, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 7:38 p.m. inside a building in the 10-100 block of East Monroe, authorities said. Chicago police said officers responded to a call of a person shot and found a man who had been shot multiple times inside the hallway.

He was transported to an area hospital and initially listed in critical condition. A Chicago police spokesman later confirmed the individual died from his injuries.

According to police, the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a man who produced a gun and fired shots, striking him. Police conducted a search and located the suspect, a 45-year-old man, authorities said.

He was taken into custody, and charges were pending late Thursday.

The shooting remained under investigation by Area Three detectives.