1 Taken Into Custody After Large Gathering of Youths at 31st Street Beach Turns Chaotic

At least one teen was taken into custody Wednesday night after a large gathering of young people at a Chicago beach turned chaotic.

According to officials, police were called Wednesday to the 3100 block of Lake Shore Drive around 8 p.m. for a disturbance.

Social media video from the incident shows a large crowd of youths and young adults, along with a large police presence, at 31st Street beach.

The video show moments of skirmishes, along with people jumping on cars. At one point, video shows someone throwing a bottle at police.

According to officials, a 16-year-old was taken into custody on suspicion of having a gun.

The Chicago Police Department says officers were provided with a description of a male who appeared to have a firearm in his waist band, and, upon searching the immediate area, officers observed a male matching the description. The suspect was was placed in custody after officers recovered a firearm from the male, police say.

Charges are pending.

The incident comes nearly a month after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot changed the citywide curfew from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m., as well as imposed a new curfew for unaccompanied minors in Millennium Park.

In May, one person was charged after a similar large gathering swarmed the streets of Old Town and Lincoln Park.