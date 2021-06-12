northwest Indiana

1 Suspect Still at Large After Gary Bank Guard Shooting

One suspect remained at large Saturday after two armed male suspects ambushed and shot a security guard outside a Gary bank, Lake County police said.

One of the suspects was found late Friday afternoon and taken into custody, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the security guard as 55-year-old Richard Castellana of Tinley Park, Illinois.

Local

chicago phase 5 1 hour ago

Reopening Guide: Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

Chicago Forecast 2 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Sunny Weekend With Chance of Storms

Investigators believe Castellana was approached outside and may have been ambushed, Martinez said.

After the shooting, the suspects entered First Midwest Bank and demanded money, police said.

The sheriff’s office used dogs to track the suspects, it said.

The name of the arrested suspect was not immediately released.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

northwest IndianaGarybank robberygary bank robbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us