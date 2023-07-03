1 stabbed during fight at Montrose Beach: Chicago police

One person was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed during a fight on Friday evening at Montrose Beach, according to law enforcement.
The stabbing was reported at 7:13 p.m. at the beach in the 4600 block of North Lawrence Wilson Drive. According to police, a 29-year-old man was on a walkway when he was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown offender.
The victim was stabbed in the upper chest and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.