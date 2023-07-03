Crime and Courts

1 stabbed during fight at Montrose Beach: Chicago police

By Matt Stefanski

One person was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed during a fight on Friday evening at Montrose Beach, according to law enforcement.

The stabbing was reported at 7:13 p.m. at the beach in the 4600 block of North Lawrence Wilson Drive. According to police, a 29-year-old man was on a walkway when he was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown offender.

The victim was stabbed in the upper chest and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
