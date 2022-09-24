1 Shot Fatally, 1 Injured in Rogers Park

Two men were shot, one fatally, early Saturday in Rogers Park, according to authorities.

They were standing in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said.

A man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.