1 shot during armed robbery at liquor store in Bucktown, CPD says

Several people were robbed and at least one person was shot during an armed robbery at a liquor store late Thursday in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood, police said.

The incident took place just before 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to officials. Photos and video from the scene show a large police presence outside Bucktown Food & Liquor, located at 1950 N. Milwaukee Ave.

According to Chicago police, a male, 26, was inside the business when three suspects armed with guns entered the building and demanded the victim's property. One of the suspects then shot the victim once in the abdomen, police said.

The victim was later transported to a nearby hospital critical condition, police said.

According to officials, five additional victims had their property taken but were not injured.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating, police said.