1 Shot as Fight Erupts During Wedding at Bridgeview Banquet Hall

One person was taken to a south suburban hospital late Sunday after shots were fired during a fight at a Bridgeview banquet hall, village officials said.

The shooting was reported before 9:45 p.m. at Paradise Banquets, 9220 S. Harlem Ave.

According to spokesman Ray Hanania, several shots were fired after a fight erupted, and one person sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. A second person sustained a cut to their hand, but it's unclear how the injury happened, Hanania said.

Police were talking to witnesses and a possible person of interest late Sunday.