1 shot and killed outside Wentworth Gardens apartment complex

One person died in a shooting on Friday evening outside the Wentworth Gardens apartment complex on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

At around 6:15 p.m., Chicago police were called to the complex in the 3800 block of South Wentworth regarding a man who had been shot, according to police. The victim, who was said to be between 19 to 24 years old, was shot in the side and pronounced dead at the scene.

While it's unclear what led up to the shooting, authorities said the victim was outside when three people approached and fired shots, striking him.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate late Friday.