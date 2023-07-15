Crime and Courts

Man dies following Uptown stabbing, Chicago police say

By Matt Stefanski

One person died Saturday evening after being stabbed multiple times in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported at around 7:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Sheridan Road. While what led up to the incident remains unknown, police said a man was stabbed with a sharp object multiple times.

He was rushed to an area hospital and initially said to be in critical condition. In an update, Chicago police said the victim died from his injuries.

No one was in custody late Saturday as detectives continued to investigate.

