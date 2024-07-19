1 seriously injured in shooting outside Chicago Walmart

One person was critically injured in a shooting on Friday afternoon outside a Walmart on Chicago's Far South Side, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 3:40 p.m. at the store, 10900 S. Doty Ave. A 25-year-old man was involved in a physical altercation with someone who produced a gun and fired shots, police said.

Footage captured by Sky 5 showed a vehicle near the store's front door with both doors open surrounded by crime scene tape.

The victim was shot in the chest and hip and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. No one was in custody as of Friday afternoon.