1 Seriously Injured in Lincoln Park Apartment Fire

One person was seriously injured Friday evening in a fire at a three-story apartment building in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The fire, at 835 W. Belden Ave., near the DePaul University campus, took place on the third floor and spread to the back porches, according to fire officials.

One person was rescued and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.