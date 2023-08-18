1 seriously injured in Lakeview high-rise fire, Chicago fire officials say

One person was rushed to an area hospital on Friday evening following a fire at a high-rise condominium building in Chicago's Lakeview community, authorities said.

Flames broke out at around 5:29 p.m. inside a residence on the 14th floor the Eddystone condominium complex, 421 W. Melrose, authorities said. Responding firefighters quickly made their way to that floor, where they found a man who had been injured and brought him down two floors, authorities said. There, other emergency personnel took over care and escorted him out of the building, authorities said.

That individual was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

412 W Melrose, S&B EMS plan 1 in highrise. Fire is on the 15th floor. Fire is out. cfd preforming searches and ventilating. Alarm has been escalated to 2-11 for additional manpower. 1 injury transported to local hospital Red. Will update as necessary. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 18, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Shun T. Hayes, a CFD spokesman, commended the crew from Engine 78 for an "outstanding job" of containing the fire.

"Without their bravery and the tenacity that they showed at this fire, it could have been a lot worse," he said.

In all, around 155 CFD members, including firefighters and emergency medical services personnel, responded to the scene. In the hours following the fire, crews were in the process of surveying the damage.

Firefighters hoped that the majority of residents would be able to return to their units late Friday. The cause remained under investigation.