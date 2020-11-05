The Loop

1 Seriously Injured After Shooting in the Loop

An adult was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital

A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Loop.

The 25-year-old was in the street about 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street when someone approached and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the abdomen and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said. According to fire officials, he was in serious-to-critical condition.

Local

coronavirus chicago 28 mins ago

Illinois, City Health Officials Give Thanksgiving Warning as Coronavirus Numbers Surge

coronavirus chicago 1 hour ago

Lakefront, 606 Trails to Remain Open Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases

The shooting took place underneath CTA tracks and in front of an Americana Submarine restaurant.

On Tuesday, a woman was robbed and another shot at blocks away in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

The LoopChicago ViolenceChicago gun violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us