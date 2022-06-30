1 Seriously Hurt in Stabbing at Downtown CTA Blue Line Station

One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing at a CTA station in the Loop Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred before 5 p.m. at the Monroe CTA Blue Line Station near Dearborn Street.

What specifically led up to the stabbing is unknown, but the Chicago Fire Department confirmed an adult male was stabbed in the back and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

As of Thursday evening, it remained unclear if anyone had been arrested.

Blue Line service was temporarily suspended, but resumed at approximately 5:30 p.m. Blue Line trains were continuing to bypass the Monroe station in the hours following the stabbing.