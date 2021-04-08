expressway shootings

1 Seriously Hurt in Shooting on I-57, Police Say

One person was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday on Interstate 57 on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:06 a.m. on I-57 northbound at Halsted Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities said one person was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

All northbound lanes of I-57 near 119th Street remained closed as of 12:45 p.m. Thursday and is being diverted at 111th Street, state police said.

Police did not provide additional information and are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call the Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.

