1 Seriously Hurt in Apartment Fire in Chicago’s South Shore Neighborhood

One person was seriously injured in apartment fire Friday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, fire officials said.
Flames broke out before 4:15 p.m. at a large apartment building in the 6700 block of South Cornell Drive.
A woman suffered burns and was taken to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition. First responders were evaluating a second victim for smoke, the Chicago Fire Department report.
The fire was contained to one unit, according to fire officials. Information about a possible cause wasn't available Friday afternoon.