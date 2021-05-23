1 Rescued After Car Plunges Into Water in Hegewisch; Search for Driver Underway

Chicago Fire Department drivers were searching for the driver of a vehicle that plunged into a body of water Sunday evening in the Hegewisch neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident was reported at approximately 6:49 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Torrence Avenue. According to Chicago police, a man was driving a white sedan when the vehicle went through a retention net and fell into the water as the bridge was going up.

A 16-year-old male was rescued by a passing boat, authorities said.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.