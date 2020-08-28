1 Person Rescued After Lake View Garage Collapses, Streets Closed

One person was rushed to the hospital after being rescued from a garage that collapsed Friday afternoon in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood, video from Sky 5 showed.

The incident was reported in the 3200 block of North Wilton, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

As of 4:30 p.m., the nearby Belmont Avenue is closed between Sheffield Avenue and Clark Street.

Footage from the scene showed dozens of firefighters working for several minutes to rescue the trapped individual.

The victim was pulled from the rubble and rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was said to be in serious-to-critical condition.

Check back for updates on this developing story.