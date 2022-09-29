1 Person Killed, 3 Others Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Western Springs

One person was killed and three others are injured after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Western Springs Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Police say the crash happened on Ogden near Gilbert Avenue at approximately 4:15pm.

NBC's Sky 5 helicopter captured the aftermath of the horrific crash, showing at least six vehicles were involved. Several of the vehicles were badly damaged in the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified as of Thursday night. Officials said three others were taken to area hospitals—two in serious and one in stable conditions. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Ogden Avenue is a very busy four lane street here,” said neighbor Andy Hoskins. “I don’t know how they could be going fast enough to do this.”

Hoskins lives right across the street from Northeast Park just steps from the scene of the crash.

“I guess the guy in the white van or somebody in the white van was on fire and somebody with a fire extinguisher put it out then there were all kinds of fire trucks and ambulances,” he said.

Police issued an alert to drivers about the crash warning them to avoid the areas of Ogden and Gilbert Avenues while they try to figure out what led to the tragic outcome.

“The guy who came to our house with his great grandson looking for a place to go to the bathroom said his grandson was driving a pickup truck and somebody was trying to pass--- clipped the back of the pick up truck and spun him around,” he said.

Neighbors described Ogden Avenue as a busy road with drivers passing through to get onto I-294 or to Nazareth Academy. They told NBC 5 on and off camera the speed limit is only 35 miles per hour but said not all drivers obey the rules of the road.

“This is very strange to see this happen and mysterious,” he said. “Just wondering how fast somebody must be going to cause that amount of damage.”