1 Person Killed, 14 Others Wounded in Chicago Shootings Since Friday Night

At least one person was killed and 14 others have been wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening, including a 15-year-old boy who was shot in Englewood.

A man was fatally shot Sunday morning in Gresham on the South Side. The man, 27, was outside in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen Street about 2:20 a.m. when he was shot in the thigh, Chicago police said. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A 15-year-old boy was walking down the street about 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of South Halsted Street when someone fired shots, police said. He was struck in the arm and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Hours later, a 14-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting in South Shore on the South Side. She was walking about midnight Saturday in the 7800 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The teen was grazed in the shoulder, and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

A woman was wounded during a shootout Sunday morning at a West Pullman restaurant on the Far South Side. Two people began arguing inside the restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street about 2:45 a.m. when one male walked outside and opened fire, police said. The other male returned fire from inside and a 26-year-old woman waiting to order was struck in the forearm, police said. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in fair condition, officials said.

Inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed for three hours Sunday morning after a person was shot near 69th Street. Troopers responded around 3:40 a.m. and found the shooting victim, Illinois State Police said. They were taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, state police said.

At least 10 other people have been shot in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, six people were killed and 21 wounded in gun violence incidents across the city.