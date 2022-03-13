1 Person Hurt in Eisenhower Expressway Shooting, Illinois State Police Say

Illinois State Police are investigating after a shooting early Sunday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago’s West Side.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 290 near the California Avenue exit in East Garfield Park.

At approximately 1 a.m., ISP troopers responded to a shooting near the location, with one person sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers shut down the highway for several hours to investigate the shooting, and the westbound lanes have since reopened, police said.

No suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.