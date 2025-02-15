1 person critically injured in Interstate 90 crash involving semi near Hampshire

A crash involving a semi and another vehicle along Interstate 90 left one person with critical injuries early Saturday morning, Hampshire authorities said.
The Hampshire Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that at around 6:59 a.m., its firefighters reported to a vehicle and semi crash along I-90 westbound near Harmony Road. One person was extricated from a vehicle and airlifted to a Rockford hospital with critical injuries, according to the fire protection district.
A second individual was treated at the scene, authorities said.
The cause of the crash hadn't been released as of Saturday afternoon.
The Illinois State Police was investigating.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.