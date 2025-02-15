1 person critically injured in Interstate 90 crash involving semi near Hampshire

A crash involving a semi and another vehicle along Interstate 90 left one person with critical injuries early Saturday morning, Hampshire authorities said.

The Hampshire Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that at around 6:59 a.m., its firefighters reported to a vehicle and semi crash along I-90 westbound near Harmony Road. One person was extricated from a vehicle and airlifted to a Rockford hospital with critical injuries, according to the fire protection district.

A second individual was treated at the scene, authorities said.

The cause of the crash hadn't been released as of Saturday afternoon.

The Illinois State Police was investigating.