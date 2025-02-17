One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in far northwest suburban Crystal Lake, police said.

At around 1:49 p.m., first responders responded to the area of Route 31 and Brighton Lane for a two-vehicle crash involving injuries, according to the Crystal Lake Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Honda sedan was turning southbound from Brighton Lane onto Route 31 when it collided with a Toyota SUV, which was traveling northbound. The driver of the Honda sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital, police said.

Two people inside the Toyota sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital by paramedics.

A portion of Route 31 was shut down while first responders worked on the scene, authorities said.

The crash remained under investigation by the Crystal Lake Police Department. Anyone with information was asked to call police at 815-356-3520 or submit an anonymous tip by texting the world CLPDTIP along with tip information to 847411.