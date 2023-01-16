1-On-1 Exclusive: Jonathan Toews Trying to Enjoy Being Blackhawk for ‘as Long as I Can'

1-on-1: Toews trying to enjoy being Hawk for 'as long as I can' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis goes 1-on-1 with Jonathan Toews to discuss his potential future ahead of the March 3 trade deadline, why he's trying to soak in being a Blackhawk for as long as he can, how much he talks to Patrick Kane about the future, whether he thinks Luke Richardson is the right head coach for Chicago's rebuild and much more.

00:00 - Toews on the morale after stringing together consecutive wins

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

1:49 - Toews on how mentally challenging this season has been for him

3:49 - Toews on what his conversations with GM Kyle Davidson will be like

5:00 - Toews on whether Patrick Kane's decision about the future could affect his

6:50 - Toews on how he's embraced mentorship role as captain

9:14 - Toews on the job Luke Richardson has done and whether he's the right coach for the rebuild

11:09 - Toews on whether he's enjoying the process of soaking in every moment this season

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.