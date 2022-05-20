1 of 2 People Killed in Gold Coast Mass Shooting Identified

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of one of the two individuals who were killed when someone opened fire into a group of people in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, also injuring seven other people, authorities said.

According to the medical examiner's office, Antonio Wade, 30 years old, died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide. The name of the other person who was killed had yet to be released as of Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred late Thursday when gunfire erupted during an argument between two groups near a McDonald's in the 800 block of North State Street, according to Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown.

Brown said two groups were arguing when someone fired a gun into the crowd of people. The incident was captured on video near the scene, he said.

"We see on video where a person with a gun fires into the crowd - basically this is a disturbance, a personal conflict - hitting the nine people, killing two, wounding seven," Brown said.

Authorities initially said 10 people were shot, but later clarified that number.

Video and photos from the scene show several of the glass doors and windows of the McDonald's completely shattered.

As police and paramedics were treating victims on the sidewalk, the scene turned even more chaotic when a fistfight broke out between several people, witnesses say. Police could not immediately confirm that information.

After the shooting, the alleged gunman fled the scene and officers nearby chased him onto a CTA Red Line platform in the area. Members of the crowd also ran to the station, Brown said.

According to officials, at one point, one person sustained a burn injury due to falling on the tracks. The woman, in her 20s, was transported to a nearby hospital in Red, or serious, condition.

One gun was recovered during the incident and a suspect was taken into custody, police said. An investigation is ongoing and charges were pending Friday.

Police said someone who tried to "obstruct" officers as they attempted to make an arrest was also taken into custody and charged. A third person believed to have handed the alleged gunman the weapon used in the shooting is still being sought.

Two witnesses say they were walking near Michigan Avenue when they heard shots fired, sirens and police cars.

"It was frightening," one of the witnesses said. "Cause you don’t know what’s going on. I eat by Subway here because it’s close to where I live. I go by this street and I go by McDonald's. What if something happens while I’m walking down the street? It’s frightening and it’s scary. It makes you feel unsafe, to be honest."

One witness says the incident began when a large group of young people got into a fight outside the restaurant, when a car pulled up and someone inside the vehicle started shooting, hitting multiple people. Police confirmed an argument preceded the shooting but could not say what the argument was about.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a statement Friday morning denouncing the shooting, saying "area residents, commuters and other simply must have the peace of mind that this highly trafficked area is safe, and it is time for more specific, concrete steps to be taken to address this area once and for all."

More specifically, Lightfoot says she has asked Brown to add a "fixed post of uniformed officers at the intersection of State and Chicago and a separate fixed posts in the Red Line station in the same area."

The mass shooting downtown comes on the first night of a new curfew imposed by Lightfoot for unaccompanied young people, sparked by recent violent crime across different areas of the city including armed robberies, fatal shootings and carjackings.