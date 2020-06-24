1 More Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19 Antibodies at Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court Office

An employee at the Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, officials announced Monday.

The employee, who was assigned to the Executive Office at the Richard J. Daley Center, believed they had the coronavirus months ago, spokesperson for the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County Jalyne Strong-Shaw said in a statement.

The employee hasn’t identified anyone they may have been in close contact with, and clerk’s office employees are being notified, Strong-Shaw said.

So far, a total of 26 clerk’s office have tested positive for COVID-19, she said. Four other employees have also tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.