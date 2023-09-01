$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Chicago, lottery officials say

A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a retailer in Chicago this week, the Illinois Lottery announced.

The lucky winner apparently matched all five numbers - 4-13-35-61-69- to score a $1 million prize in Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased as UnCorck It, located at 393 East Illinois St. in Chicago.

“This is so cool, and very exciting!” Pete Stellas, owner of UnCork It, said in a statement. “We’ve been selling Illinois Lottery tickets since they were available in 1974. I can’t wait to call my brother and tell him we sold a winning $1 Million Powerball ticket here.”

The store, which has been open since 1928, is a third-generation family-owned business, according to the Lottery.

“We are open 365 days a year, even on the holidays. Our employees, including Adrian Dragoi who sold the winning ticket, have worked for our local business for decades,” Stellas said. “We’ve always talked about selling a winning jackpot lottery ticket, and I’m so thrilled that it just happened."

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket, which Stellas said he plans to use for improvements to his business.

The winner has not yet come forward, but the lottery urged anyone with a winning ticket to write their name on the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize. They have one year from the date of the drawing to claim it.

So far this year, Illinois has seen seven Powerball players win $1 million. In Wednesday's drawing, the lottery said more than 20,000 tickets were sold.

The next Powerball drawing is set for 9:59 p.m. Saturday, with a jackpot of $420 million.