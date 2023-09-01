$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at family-owned liquor store in downtown Chicago

In his 32 years of standing behind the counter at UnCork It, a liquor store in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood, manager Adrian Dragoi never received news like he did recently.

“The Illinois Lottery called and said they wanted to let us know that a million-dollar ticket was sold in the store,” Dragoi said. “I was like shaking, like really, a million dollar ticket in our store?!”

Dragoi said he’s fairly certain he knows who purchased the ticket, explaining he sold it on Wednesday evening.

The is a longtime customer.

“He’s a good person, a good customer," the manager said.

Employees said they can’t wait to pass the good word onto him.

“We all know him,” he said. “If he comes in with his little dog shopping, we are going to tell him right away. Hey, check your ticket buddy, you won a million dollars!”

UnCork It has won, too. The store will receive a 1% cut of the $1 million, bringing in $10,000.

“We can use it for improvements, for anything at this point,” Dragoi said.

The lucky winner apparently matched all five numbers - 4-13-35-61-69- to score the $1 million prize in Wednesday night's drawing. The winner has not yet come forward, but the lottery urged anyone with a winning ticket to write their name on the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize. They have one year from the date of the drawing to claim it.